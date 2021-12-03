Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Big B Gets Emotional, Recalls Tough Times; Says 'Filmon Mein Kaam Mil Nahi Raha Tha'

Sony TV's popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati is running successfully since 21 years. The show has completed 1000 episodes and on this occasion host Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda graced Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and his wife Jaya Bachchan joined via video link.

During the episode, Amitabh became emotional and teary-eyed as he recalled his difficult time and revealed circumstances compelled him to take up KBC.

After watching a short montage of clips from over the years, which showed him celebrating with contestants who had won the jackpot, Big B got emotional and said, "Bhavuk kar diya (You made me emotional)."

As per IE report, when Shweta asked him how he is feeling about completing 1000 episodes, he said, "Darasal, ikkis saal ho gaye hain. San 2000 mein iski shuruat hui thi. Aur uss samay humko pata nahi tha, sab log keh rahe they ke aap film se television mein jaa rahe hain, bade parde se chhote parde par aa rahe hain, aapki image ko nuksaan hoga (It has been 21 years since we began the show in 2000. At that time, I had no idea what would happen. People would warn me that moving from the big screen to the small screen would harm my career)."

He further added, "Lekin humari apni kuch paristhitiyan aisi thi ke mujhe laga ke... Filmon mein kaam jo hai wohh mil nahi raha tha, lekin pehle broadcast ke baad jiss tarah ke reaction aane shuru hue, phir aisa laga ke puri duniya mil gayi hai (But circumstances compelled me to take this on. You see, I wasn't getting any films at that time, but after the show premiered, the kind of reactions I received made me believe that the world was with me)."

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Nostalgic Moment As Show Completes 1000 Episodes; Amitabh Gets Emotional

KBC 13: Jaya Bachchan Complains About Amitabh Bachchan; Says 'Jhooth Bolte Hue Bilkul Ache Nahi Lagte'

Amitabh said that each contestant who appeared on the show taught him something and he holds those lessons close to his heart.

He then watched a montage which made him, Jaya and others too emotional. Apparently, he took up hosting KBC after his ambitious business venture ABCL collapsed and he was left in a massive debt. It was after doing KBC and film Mohabbatein that he bounced back.