Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Can You Answer The 25 Lakh Question That Stumped Prisha Singh?

The December 6 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed 10-year-old Prisha Singh from Mumbai grace the hot seat. She young girl was a rollover contestant from last week's episode and she was accompanied by her parents who had started dancing after she won the Fastest Finger First - Triple Round on Thursday’s episode. Prisha managed to win Rs 12.5 lakh on the show.

She played a good game but was unable to answer the Rs 25 lakh question. The 13th question that stumped her is as follows: According to the Guinness World Records, who, in 2014, became the youngest director of a professionally made feature-length film in the world? It came with the following options: A) Saugat Bista, B) Damien Chazelle, C) Master Kishan and D) Orewa Hakarala. The right answer is A) Saugat Bista.

Prisha decided to quit the game show at this point as she had no lifelines left. After her exit, Amitabh Bachchan introduced a new set of contestants of the week. It must be noted that the kids' special has come to an end and the adult contestants have been welcomed back on the show. Manoj Kumar Goyal was the first one to make it to the hot seat and will continue playing in the next episode.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Shandaar Shukravaar will see the popular cast members of the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah grace the show. As per the promo released by the channel, Big B will welcome 21 team members of TMKOC along with its producer Asit Modi on the stage. In the sneak peek, we see the host get worried as to how to get 21 members seated. However, Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi says, "Kya karenge, do toh udhary bait jayenge. Baaki neche pangat laga dijiye." The team is also seen doing garba on KBC 13 sets. Take a look at the promo!