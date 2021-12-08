Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Can You Answer The Rs 1.6 Lakh Question That Stumped Amit Chopra?

The December 8 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed rollover contestant Amit Chopra grace the hot seat. Amit was accompanied by his wife on the game show. The contestant, who is a senior assistant at a bank, managed to win Rs 80,000 on KBC 13.

He ended up using all his lifelines at this point in his game and was able to answer the eighth question with the help of the 'Ask The Expert’ lifeline. The Rs 80,000 question that helped him win the amount is as follows: Which of these animals would typically have the most number of legs? It came with the following options: A) Walrus, B) Crab, C) Lizard and D) Octopus. The correct answer is A) crab.

This was followed by Amit failing to answer the ninth question that could have helped him win Rs 1.6 lakh on the show. The Rs 1.6 lakh question that stumped him is as follows: Which of these people introduced the first Kodak camera in 1888, which made amateur photography popular? It came with the following options: A) George Eastman, B) William England, C) Peter Elfelt and D) Richard Ellis. The correct answer is A) George Eastman.

Since Amit didn't know the answer to the aforementioned question, he decided to quit the game. After his exit, the next contestant to make it to the hot seat was Ankita Sadarani from Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat. Meanwhile, the upcoming Shandaar Shukravaar episode of KBC 13 will see the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Cashmah join Amitabh Bachchan on stage. The ensemble of the popular sitcom will also be seen making Big B laugh on the show. Check out the promo below: