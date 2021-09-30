Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Can You Answer The Rs 12.5 Lakh Question That Stumped Ashwani Kumar Sinha?

The September 30 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed Dr Ashwani Kumar Sinha grace the hot seat. The contestant, who hails from Bastar, Chhattisgarh, revealed that he trains dogs and horses in the Shastra Seema Bal. He played a good game and won Rs 6.4 lakh on the show.

However, he was unable to answer the 12th question and decided to quit the game. The Rs 12.5 lakh question that stumped Ashwani is as follows: The Great Hedge of India was erected by the British to stop what? It came with the following options: A) Smuggling of salt, B) Fleeing plantation workers, C) Refugee influx, D) Political insurgents. The correct answer is A) Smuggling of salt.

During the episode, when Ashwani was asked a question related to Captain Vikram Batra, the contestant revealed that he had met him at a camp in Himachal Pradesh but never thought that his death would be reported a few days later. He also opened up about meeting Captain Batra's parents at an event and added, "I didn't know I was meeting such a big person, it was an informal 'hello hi'. I was posted in Himachal when he passed away. On the final day of the closing (of the unit), I invited his parents. I felt the bravery of Shershaah in his parents and all around us. "

On the other hand, Ashwini also said he is a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan's 1977 movie Amar Akbar Anthony and requested the megastar to enact a scene from the movie. It must be noted that the show paid a tribute to healthcare workers throughout this week. Meanwhile, the upcoming Shandaar Shukravaar episode of the game show will be graced by actors Pankaj Tripathi and Pratik Gandhi.