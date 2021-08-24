Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Can You Answer The Rs 12.5 Lakh Question That Stumped First Contestant Gyaan Raj?

The 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati commenced its journey yesterday (August 23) on Sony Entertainment Television. The popular quiz show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has already received an overwhelmingly positive response from the TV audiences.

The premiere episode featured a 25-years-old science teacher from Nagri, Jharkhand named Gyaan Raj as the first contestant of the season. He played a good game and reached the 12th question, but lost his chance to take home Rs 12.50 lakh after he gave the wrong answer. As a result, Gyaan could only take home a cash prize of Rs 3.2 lakh.

The Rs 12.50 lakh question that stumped Gyaan Raj is as follows: What language was the autobiographical Baburnama written in? It came with the following options: A) Karakhanid B) Chagatai C) Bashkir D) Uyghur. The correct answer is B) Chagatai.

Speaking about his stint on the show, Gyaan later confessed with Hindustan Times that the amount he won isn't enough to fulfil his dreams but it will be of some help at home.

He said, "The prize money is not enough to fulfil my dreams. But it will be of some help. We have been postponing my mother's eye surgery for long, due to financial stress. I will use the money to get mom’s eye surgery done. There are so many things that I want to do, I am trying my best. My school needs so many facilities, we could fund some of those as well."

Gyaan, who is a computer engineer, works as a science teacher at an International school in his hometown. The contestant was accompanied by his sister and mother on the show.