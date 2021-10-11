Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Can You Answer The Rs 12.5 Lakh Question That Stumped Pratap Singh Bhati?

The October 11 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed a chief train controller from Jodhpur named Pratap Singh Bhati grace the hot seat. The roll-over contestant, who had won Rs 5,000 last week, was accompanied by his wife on the show. Pratap also opened up to host Amitabh Bachchan about the difficulties he faces in his job and even presented a gift to the megastar as it was his birthday.

The contestant played a good game and won Rs 6.4 lakh on the show. However, he was unsure of the answer to the next question and decided to quit the game. The Rs 12.5 lakh question that stumped him is as follows: Which cricketer played only one test in his career, against New Zealand at Wellington, and took the wicket of John Wright on that match? It came with the following options: A) Sunil Valson, B) Yograj Singh, C) Randhir Singh and D) Suru Nayak. The correct answer is B) Yograj Singh.

Meanwhile, the 11th question that made Pratap win a cash prize of Rs 6.4 Lakh is as follows: In August 2020, ISRO decided to name a recently discovered crater on the moon after which scientist? It came with the following options: A) Santi Swarup Bhatnagar, B) Homi Jehangir Bhabha, C) Homi Sethna and D) Vikram Sarabhai. The correct answer is D) Vikram Sarabhai.

After Pratap Singh’s exit, the host welcomed the new set of contestants for the week. This was followed by a businessman from Maharashtra named Hussain Vohra winning the fastest finger round. He soon graced the hot seat and was accompanied by his mother on the show. Later, a video was also played on Amitabh Bachchan's life on the occasion of his birthday and we got to see the audience also sing a Happy Birthday song for the megastar, which made him emotional.