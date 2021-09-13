Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Can You Answer The Rs 12.5 Lakh Question That Stumped Sanchali Chakraborty?

The 16th episode (September 13) of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 began with Sanchali Chakraborty, a doctor from Kolkata grace the hot seat. She is a paediatrician at a government hospital in Kolkata who has completed her MBBS and a 3-year residency program in Paediatrics. Sanchali shared on the show with Amitabh Bachchan about her job.

The contestant played a good game and answered various questions from various fields, including entertainment and mythology. However, she wasn’t sure about the answer to the 12th question and did not want to take a risk. So, she decided to quit the game show.

The Rs 12.5 Lakh Question that stumped Sanchali Chakraborty is as follows: In which year was a Nobel Prize first awarded to a woman? It came with the following options: The four options were: A) 1903, B) 1905, C) 1910 and D) 1911. The correct answer is A) 1903.

Meanwhile, the second contestant to grace the hot seat in Monday’s episode was a travel consultant from Pune, Maharashtra named Deepti Tupe. The contestant, who has been working in the tourism sector for more than 15 years, told Mr Bachchan that she would use the prize money to secure the future of her children.

Deepti played a decent game and decided to quit the show after having a look at the tenth question for Rs 3.2 Lakh. The contestant had no lifelines left and didn’t want to take a risk as she wasn’t sure of the right answer. Tupe took home a cash prize of Rs 1.6 lakh from the show. After Deepti, a 32-yer-old native of Solapur named Prasad Subhash Menkudale took the hot seat. The contestant, who is a deputy commissioner in the Income Tax Department, was accompanied by his mother on the show.