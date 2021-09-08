Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Can You Answer The Rs 25 Lakh Question That Stumped Ashutosh Shukla On The Show?

The September 8 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed Ashutosh Shukla take to the hot seat. The 35-year-old contestant hails from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh and is currently working in Mumbai. He was accompanied by his wife on the show, who is also a banker, posted in Lucknow.

Ashutosh played a good game until he reached the Rs 25 lakh question. The contestant had successfully cleared the Rs 12.5 lakh with the help of Ask The Expert lifeline. However, he gave an incorrect answer to the 13th question and came down to Rs 3.2 lakh.

The Rs 25 lakh question that stumped Ashutosh is as follows: Which Railway Minister tendered his resignation on moral grounds after a train accident in Gaisal? It came with the following options: A) Lal Bahadur Shastri, B) CK Jaffer Sharief, C) Nitish Kumar and D) Lalit Narayan Mishra. The correct answer is C) Nitish Kumar.

KBC 13: Tushar Bharadwaj Wins Rs 25 Lakh, Can You Answer The Rs 50 Lakh Question He Failed To Answer?

Meanwhile, during the episode, contestant Ashutosh Shukla really impressed Amitabh Bachchan with his confidence. The megastar, being the fun host he is, was also seen enquiring about Ashutosh’s equation with his wife on the show. Mr Bachchan even sided with the contestant and said wives keep calling, asking for our whereabouts all the time. He jokingly added that it's the same story in every household.

KBC 13: Can You Answer The Rs 6.4 Lakh Question That Kalpana Failed To Answer On Amitabh Bachchan’s Show?

Meanwhile, when Ashutosh complained about his wife not taking take enough leaves to spend time with him, Big B ended up speaking in her favour. At this point, the contestant told the host: "Your answers are diplomatic. Whose side are you on?" This sent the audience into a fit of laughter as Mr Bachchan replied: "The wife is always right." The episode also witnessed roll-over contestant Kinnori Joshi complete her game and take home a cash prize of Rs 3.2 lakh.