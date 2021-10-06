Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Can You Answer The Rs 25 Lakh Question That Stumped Contestant Rashmi Kadam?

The October 6 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 commenced with roll-over contestant Chirag Mandot gracing the hot seat. The 30-year-old, who runs coaching institutes in Mumbai, played a good game and earned Rs 6.4 lakh on the show.

After Chirag’s exit, the next contestant to make it to the hot seat was a Rashmi Kadam. The contestant, who is a psychology teacher by profession, shared with host Amitabh Bachchan that she used to make prank calls in Big B's voice. The megastar couldn't stop laughing upon hearing this.

Rashmi played a good game until he reached the Rs 25 Lakh question. The contestant did not know the answer and hence, she decided to take home a cash prize of Rs 12.5 Lakh. The Rs 25 Lakh question that stumped Kadam is as follows: Who is the longest-serving speaker of Lok Sabha? It came with the following options: A. MA Ayyangar, B. Meira Kumar, C. Sardar Hukum Singh and D. Balram Jhalar. The correct answer is D. Balram Jhakar.

Meanwhile, during the episode, Mr Bachchan shared an interesting anecdote from his early theatre days in Kolkata. In a conversation with Chirag Mandot, Amitabh recalled how he would stand out the newspaper office to read his play's review.

Big B shared, “After college, when I worked as a theatre artist, I would be very excited to read my play's review in an esteemed newspaper. I would keep anticipating the whole night about what kind of review we will get. We would wait outside the publishing office of the newspaper, and as soon as the papers were distributed, we would snatch them and when it had our name's mention, it would fill us with happiness.”