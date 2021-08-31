Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Can You Answer The Rs 7 Crore Question That Stumped Himani Bundela?

Himani Bundela from Agra, Uttar Pradesh has become the first contestant to win Rs 1 crore in Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The 25-year-old teacher started her journey on the Hot Seat with a bang and won Rs 1 Crore on Tuesday’s (August 31) episode. She answered the 15th question without the help of any lifeline.

Himani played a brilliant game and even tried to attempt the 16th question but was unable to crack it. The Rs 7 Crore question that stumped Himani Bundela is as follows: What was the title of the thesis that Dr B R Ambedkar submitted to the London School of Economics for which he was awarded his doctorate in 1923? It came with the following options: A) The Wants and Means of India B) The Problem of the Rupee C) National Dividend of India D) The Law And Lawyers. The correct answer is B) The Problem of the Rupee.

Himani started her game in Monday’s episode and had answered the Rs 50 lakh question with the help of Ask The expert lifeline. The 25-year-old, who is a teacher by profession, met with an accident in 2011, post which she lost her vision over time. The contestant received a standing ovation from host Amitabh Bachchan for her spirited journey on the show and becoming the first crorepati of the season.

She opened up about her experience of playing the game with the megastar in an interview with SpotboyE and shared, “I was not at all nervous. Amitabh Bachchan’s ji made me very comfortable. I felt so confident sitting in front of him. He is very polite and his behaviour is beyond awesome. In fact, my confidence boosted up after hearing his voice. His energy level is amazing. He is a very humble person.”

Himani added, “Itni zyaada positivity (he is a positive person). What should I say? He made me feel confident. He made me feel very comfortable, he held my hand and took me to the hot seat and even offered me a glass of water. This was so special; I mean this was a big surprise for me. I can never forget those happy times." On being quizzed about how she plans to spend the prize money, Bundela revealed that she wishes to open a coaching centre for differently-abled individuals to coach them for competitive exams.