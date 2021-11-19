Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Can You Answer THIS 1 Crore Points Question That Stumped 15-Year-Old Manas?

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is keeping the audiences hooked to the television screens. Starting from November 15th, KBC 13 is celebrating Students Special Week, wherein the students aged 8-15 will be seen playing the game with Big B. Recently, 15-year-old student Manas Anil Gaikwad from was seen on hot seat.

The promo featuring him hinted that he will be seen playing for 1 crore points. However, he couldn't answer 1 crore points and bagged 50 lakh points.

The question that led the young contestant to win the hefty amount was as follows: How many brains does this creature have?

The options given were: five, seven, nine and twelve. The correct answer was nine.

The 15th and '1 crore points' question that stumped Manas was as follows:

Who is the youngest ever woman gold medalist in the Olympics games, winter or summer?

The options were: Kim Yun-mi, Marjorie Gestring, Inge Sorensen and Hend Zaza.

Since Manas didn't know the answer, he decided to quit. The correct answer was: Kim Yun-mi.

After quitting, when Big B asked him to guess the answer, Manav chose the right option.

Meanwhile, on being the first student to win 50 lakh points, Manas was quoted by IANS as saying, "I believe that Kaun Banega Crorepati is a prestigious platform that channelises students to gain more knowledge, gain respect, chance to interact with a great personality like Amitabh Bachchan sir as well as money for better future."

Manas, who has been the city topper for National Science Talent Search Examination, zonal topper for National Cyber Olympiad and has won various accolades for singing and inter-school competitions at zonal and national levels, aspires to become an entrepreneur. He wants to utilise his money to create technology related to conversion of salt water to drinking water.

He added, "My dream is to become an entrepreneur and have my own start-up. I will use the amount that I've won (50 lakh points) after I turn 18 years old and invest it into my start-up. My start-up will create technologies related to conversion of salt water to drinking water using renewable solar energy that is carbon-free and utilise technologies like hydroponics, that is a type of horticulture or aquaponics that combines aquaculture (the growing of fish in a closed environment) with hydroponics to grow food. I also aim to be an angel investor someday."