Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Can You Answer This Question That Made John Abraham Win Rs 25 Lakh?

Satyameva Jayate 2's John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nikhil Advani graced Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's Shandaar Shukravaar episode. Apart from promoting the film and the trio had a lot of fun, playing the game with the host of the show Amitabh.

John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani won Rs 25 lakh and will be using the prize money on animal welfare. John spoke about his love for animals on the show.

The 13th question that John and Nikhil answered correctly to win Rs 25 lakh was: After the 1946 provincial elections, this eminent political leader served as what minister? (It was a visual question)The option given were: Education, Food And Agriculture, Industries And Supplies, And Works, Mines And Power.

John and Nikhil used 'Ask The Expert' lifeline to answer the question. The correct answer was: food and agriculture.

Some of the questions that the trio faced are as follows:

Q: Which of these tournament and sport combinations is not correct?

A: UEFA Champions League - Polo

Q: At whose work place would you find this chart?

A: Optometrist

Q: Who directed Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan's debut film Refugee?

A: JP Dutta

Q: Which of these actresses has been elected to the Lok Sabha the most number of time?

A: Hema Malini

Q: What is the name of India's first solar-powered ferry that operates between Vaikom and Thavanakadu in Kerala?

A: Aditya

Q: Which of these is a name this cattle, also the state animal of Arunachal Pradesh?

A: Mithun

