Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Can You Answer This Question That Made John Abraham Win Rs 25 Lakh?
Satyameva Jayate 2's John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nikhil Advani graced Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's Shandaar Shukravaar episode. Apart from promoting the film and the trio had a lot of fun, playing the game with the host of the show Amitabh.
John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani won Rs 25 lakh and will be using the prize money on animal welfare. John spoke about his love for animals on the show.
The 13th question that John and Nikhil answered correctly to win Rs 25 lakh was: After the 1946 provincial elections, this eminent political leader served as what minister? (It was a visual question)
The option given were: Education, Food And Agriculture, Industries And Supplies, And Works, Mines And Power.
John and Nikhil used 'Ask The Expert' lifeline to answer the question. The correct answer was: food and agriculture.
Some of the questions that the trio faced are as follows:
Q:
Which
of
these
tournament
and
sport
combinations
is
not
correct?
A: UEFA Champions League - Polo
Q:
At
whose
work
place
would
you
find
this
chart?
A: Optometrist
Q:
Who
directed
Kareena
Kapoor
and
Abhishek
Bachchan's
debut
film
Refugee?
A: JP Dutta
Q:
Which
of
these
actresses
has
been
elected
to
the
Lok
Sabha
the
most
number
of
time?
A: Hema Malini
Q:
What
is
the
name
of
India's
first
solar-powered
ferry
that
operates
between
Vaikom
and
Thavanakadu
in
Kerala?
A: Aditya
Q:
Which
of
these
is
a
name
this
cattle,
also
the
state
animal
of
Arunachal
Pradesh?
A: Mithun
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: John Abraham Breaks Down Into Tears; Reveals Amitabh Asked Him Not To Encourage Abhi
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan And John Abraham Put Their Football Skills To Test
Meanwhile, the 'Ghar Baithe Jeeto Jackpot' question is:
Q:
Which
of
these
is
not
a
kind
of
hairstyle?
A: Bob Cut B: Pixie Cut C: Calicut D: Layer Cut
Hit the comment box if you know the answer for the same!