Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Can You Answer This Rs 25 lakh Question That Dr Neha Bathla Couldn't?

Indian's favourite game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, was premiered on August 23. The show has been keeping the audiences hooked. The second episode was aired on August 24 and Dr Neha Bathla, a veterinarian from Uttarakhand's Champawatt district was seen on the hot seat.

Neha, who was a roll-over contestant, made use of all her lifelines and answered 12 questions to win Rs 12.5 lakh. However, she got stuck at the 13th question, which was worth Rs 25 lakh. The question was: Former cricketer Susan Itticheria is the mother of which Commonwealth Games Gold Medalist?

Options provided for the question were: A) Juala Gutta B) Anju Bobby George C) Dipika Pallikal and D) Ashwini Ponnappa. Since she didn't know the answer, without wasting much time, she quit the game saying she wants other players to give a chance.

When Big B asked what she will do with Rs 12.7 lakh that she won, she said that money is secondary but she came to Kaun Banega Crorepati for self-respect.

She revealed to Big B how people praise her for being a doctor, but then look down on her when they get to know that she is a veterinarian. She also revealed how difficult her job is as she has to treat animals who can't even speak for themselves.

About Big B, Dr Neha told Times Now, "I think he listens to everyone so nicely that you want to tell him more about yourself, and your life. He listens to everything so eagerly, it doesn't seem like we are talking on a show. It's more like he has come to meet you, and wants to genuinely talk to you. It's really nice talking to him."