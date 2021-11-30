Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Can You Answer This Rs 25 Lakh Question That Stumped 9-Year-Old Arunodai Sharma?

In Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's Student's Week Special episode nine-year-old kid Arunodai Sharma, who had successfully answered four questions in the previous episode, continued the game last night. Although Arunodai guessed the Rs 25 lakh question's answer right, he didn't want to take risk and hence, quit the game. The kid managed to win Rs 12.5 lakh.

The question that made him win Rs 12.5 lakh is: Who is credited with the invention of this type of pen?

Options given were: Lewis Waterman, Alexander Fleming, John Loud, Richard Trevithick. He took expert's help to answer the same. The correct answer is: Lewis Waterman.

The 13th and Rs 25 lakh question that stumped Arunodai is: Which of these is the name of the rocket engine that has been used in India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles and will also be a part of the Gaganyaan programme?

Options given were: Vikas, Vishwas, Vijay and Varun. Since he didn't know the correct answer and didn't have any lifeline, he chose to quit. The correct answer for the same is: Vikas.

Meanwhile, the kid not only played the game cleverly and intelligentelly, he also entertained the audience and host by making them laugh out loud with his fun banter with Big B.

The episode started with Arunodai telling Big B that he wants to do something that he couldn't do in the previous episode. As Big B gave him permission, he touched his feet to get some blessings from him.

Amidst the game, the kid showed Big B his mimicry and left him speechless. He even asked Big B if he pays the prize amount to the contestants. To this, Amitabh said that it's the company which runs the show pays them and not him because he is "Nil Batta Sannata" and has no money!

Amitabh praised Arunodai's chirpy behaviour and congratulated him for winning the amount, which will be as fixed deposit in his account and will mature when he will be 18-years-old.