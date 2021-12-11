KBC 13: Cast Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Along With Producer Asit Modi Grace The Show

The December 10 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed the star cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah grace the hot seat as part of the Shandaar Shukravaar series. Amitabh Bachchan welcomed the popular artists of the successful sitcom along with producer Asit Modi with thunderous applause as they marked 3,320 episodes.

The TMKOC creator shared with Big B that the money they win on KBC 13 will go to an NGO named Yuva Unstoppable. Since there were many actors from the show, Mr Bachchan decided to use the help of chits to pick contestants for the game since the hot seat can only accommodate two contestants at a time.

Biig B said, "You all are 21 people," Jethaa Lal aka Dilip Joshi quipped, "Two people can sit here and rest will sit in a row here on the floors." This made the host said "Hey bhagwan" and after a fun chat, the team also played some some Garba with the megastar. This was followed by producer Asit Kumar Modi and actor Shyam Pathak aka Patrakaar Popatlal making their way on the hot seat. They managed to answer all the questions and win Rs 10,000.

For the next set of questions, Dilip Josh and Amit Bhatt aka Champak Lal Gada graced the hot seat. The duo’s iconic camaraderie and hilarious clips from the show left Mr Bachchan in splits. During the game, Jethaa Lal (Dilip) was also seen complaining to Big G about his father constantly scolding him. He asked then asked the superstar, "Aap bhi Abhishek ji ko daat te hai?" Amitabh, who was still laughing at their banter, shared that he doesn't do it anymore. However, when his son Abhishek was young and did something wrong, he used to sweetly explain things to him.