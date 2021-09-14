Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Consultant Siddhartha Basu Reacts After Twitter User Calls Out A Question Wrong

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's consultant Siddhartha Basu recently went into quite a confrontation with a Twitter user who alleged that a question asked on the show was wrong. The host of the show and actor Amitabh Bachchan had asked a question to Deepti Tope who graced the hot seat. The question Big B had asked her was 'With which of these do every sitting of the Indian Parliament start?' to which Deepti who was not sure about the answer chose to quit the game taking home Rs 1.6 lakh. However, a Twitter user called the question wrong.

He stated, "Wrong question and answer in today's episode of @KBCsony Have followed several sessions on TV. Normally sitting in #LokSabha begins with Zero hour and sitting in #RajyaSabha begins with Question hour. Please get it checked." He further tagged Amitabh Bachchan, Lok Sabha and Siddhartha Basu in the same. However, Siddhartha was quick to reply to the user and said, "No error whatsoever. Kindly check the handbooks for members of the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha for yourself. In both houses, unless otherwise directed by the speaker/chairperson, sittings conventionally begin with Question Hour, followed by Zero Hour."

However, things did not stop there. The Twitter user this time hit back at Siddhartha Basu with alleged proofs of the question and answer being wrong. He stated, "Mr Basu, thank you for your response. I cross-checked the information on Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha websites. The two screenshots testify that both the question, as well as the answer were wrong. Must mention that sitting in Rajya Sabha begins at 11.00 am." This time, Basu replied to the user stating, "These spell out in black & white exactly what the question & answer assert. Please read them or any other authoritative source again. There is no room for misinterpretation. It's odd that you should persist with seeing an error where there is none." Take a look at both the tweets by the KBC 13 consultant.

Wrong question and answer in today’s episode of @KBCsony Have followed several sessions on TV. Normally sitting in #LokSabha begins with Zero hour and sitting in #RajyaSabha begins with Question hour. Please get it checked. @SrBachchan @LokSabhaSectt @babubasu pic.twitter.com/KYu1EJkZid — Ashish Chaturvedi 🇮🇳 (@ashishbnc) September 13, 2021

These spell out in black & white exactly what the question & answer assert. Pease read them or any other authoritative source again. There is no room for misinterpretation. It's odd that you should persist with seeing an error where there is none — Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) September 14, 2021

