Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Contestant Gets Into Legal Trouble For Participating: Report

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, which premiered last week, has been keeping the viewers hooked to the show. Recently, Desh Bandhu Panday, who is a Railway official from Kota, Rajasthan, graced the show and won Rs 3,40,000. Although his dream of being on the show and meeting Amitabh Bachchan was fulfilled, he has gotten himself into a legal trouble for participating in the game reality show.

As per Times Now report, Desh Bandhu Panday has been slapped with a chargesheet by the Railway Administration for taking part in KBC 13. Apparently, Des Bandhu was in Mumbai for a couple of days. The report suggested that although he had informed his seniors about the leaves, his application was not approved.

Apparently, after his appearance on KBC 13, the railway administration sent a charge sheet to him, and this has led to some of the railway employees protesting against it who have called it unfair on the part of the administration.The report also suggested that while railway administration has been silent on the matter, Khalid, the divisional secretary of West Central Railway Mazdoor Sangh, has said that the railway administration has not done well with Panday.

Meanwhile, Desh Bandhu was playing well, but he guessed the answer for the 11th question which worth Rs 6,40,400 wrong. Hence, he took home Rs 3,40,000.

The 11th question which he couldn't answer was: Which of these countries falls entirely in Europe?

The options given were: 1) Russia 2) Turkey 3) Ukraine and 4) Kazakhstan.

The correct answer is: Ukraine.

