Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Deepika Padukone And Farah Khan Grace The Hot Seat, Make Amitabh Bachchan Laugh

The September 10 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 was graced by actress Deepika Padukone along with Farah Khan as part of the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar’ series. The duo joined Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat and shared that the winning amount will be donated to Deepika’s The Live Love Laugh Foundation and towards the treatment of Ayansh Madan by Farah.

The episode offered a lot of laughter and entertainment for the viewers. Playing the perfect host, Mr Bachchan was even seen enact Deepika’s iconic s 'Ek Chutki Sindoor Ki Keemat’ scene from the film Om Shanti Om under Farah Khan’s direction. Deepika, on the other hand, was seen gifting the megastar and her friend/mentor Farah Ganpathi idols at the beginning of the episode.

Later in the episode, Deepika was also seen complaining about her husband Ranveer Singh to Big B that she does not make breakfast for her. Mr Bachchan ended up calling him over the phone to speak about Deepika's complaint. Ranveer replied by telling Big B that he is such a good husband that he will get the 'Husband of the Century' award.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Contestant Kalpana Datta Couldn't Answer THIS Rs 25 Lakh Question, Can You?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Can You Answer The Rs 25 Lakh Question That Stumped Ashutosh Shukla On The Show?

Meanwhile, Deepika And Farah played a good game and used their first lifeline for the 11th question. They ended up using their second question, Flip The Question, for Rs 25 lakh question. However, they weren’t sure and had to use their third lifeline, Ask The Expert to give the right answer.

The winning Rs 25 lakh question answered by Deepika And Farah is as follows: In February 2020, which film editor entered the Limca Book of Records for 'films edited in the most number of languages’? It came with the following four options: A) Sreekar Prasad, B) Lenin, C) N B Srikanth and D) Renu Saluja. The correct answer is: A) Sreekar Prasad