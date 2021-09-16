Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Delivery Boy Akash Waghmare Wins 3.2 Lakh

The September 15 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 had roll-ver contestant Akash Waghmare from Pune, in the hot seat. The 27-year-old, who is working as a delivery boy, won Rs. 3.2 Lakh in the Amitabh Bachchan show. But, he failed to give the right answer to the next question and lost Rs. 9.3 Lakh.

Interestingly, host Amitabh Bachchan surprised Akash Waghmare by turning into a delivery boy, before starting the game. The Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 decided to fulfill Akash's wish after he stated that he delivers food to everyone, but wishes that someone could get food delivered to him and he could tip the delivery personnel himself.

Akash Waghmare, who is a post-graduate, is currently preparing for the competitive exams for the job of a police sub-inspector. After Akash won Rs. 20000 in KBC 13, host Amitabh Bachchan interacted with his parents in Marathi, to much of their excitement. The contestant's parents revealed that they are proud to witness their son on the hot seat of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

The contestant used his first lifeline for the question of Rs. 80000, and gave the rights answer with the help of an audience poll. He used his second lifeline, Flip The Question option for the next question and won Rs. 1,6 Lakh. Later, he also provided the right answer for the question of Rs. 3.2 Lakh. For the next question, he went by his instinct and eventually won Rs. 6.4 Lakh.

However, Akash Waghamare used his lifelines, 50:50, and Ask The Expert for the 12th question and won Rs. 12.5 Lakh later. However, for his final question in the show, Akash went with his instinct even though he was confused, but lost. Thus he lost Rs. 9.3 Lakh from the amount he won, and took home Rs. 3.2 Lakh.