Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: EXCLUSIVE! Meet The First Contestant Of This Season Gyaan Raj

Sony TV's most-loved and much-awaited game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will hit the television screens today (August 23). This time, there are few major changes on the show. We will get to watch studio audience, who were not present last season due to the pandemic. So, we will have one more option, which is audience poll! Also, fastest finger first format has been changed.

In the promo, you might have watched host Amitabh Bachchan introducing the contestants. Filmibeat brings you the exclusive interview of this season's very first contestant Gyaan Raaj, who is a computer engineer. The 25-years-old works as a science teacher at Raaj International school at his village.

Gyaan Raj spoke to us about his journey and revealed what he will be doing with the prize amount that he will be winning from the show. Read the excerpt from the interview.

How do you feel being the first contestant of Kaun Banega Crorepati this season?

Being the first contestant of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 was interesting and fun. When I went to the shoot, I got to know that the show's episode will be aired on August 23. Coincidentally, my birthday falls on the same date. I wanted to be the first contestant and during fastest finger first I tried my best to achieve the same. I am happy that I made it to the hot seat and got a chance to meet Amitabh Bachchan as well. In this way, it became my birthday gift as well.

What were your first thoughts when you saw Amitabh Bachchan?

Amitabh Bachchan is a role model for the whole country. We have grown up watching Amitabh ji's films, so meeting him will be everyone's dream. KBC gave me a chance to meet him, and meeting and talking to him was really interesting. The whole process and journey of KBC was fun.

Many people dream to sit on that hot seat, but do not get a chance, your hard work and luck has brought you here. How do you feel about it?

Making it to KBC was both luck and hard work. From childhood, I have been watching the show. I am sure that everyone wishes to participate in the show and many of them even try to make it to the hot seat as well. Even I was thinking to participate on the show since a long time. This time, due to lockdown, I got time and tried. I was really happy that in first attempt itself I made it to the show.

How did you deal with the pressure of answering right?

KBC mein ana, eh kafi intersting tha. Hamesha ek umeed rehti hai ki kaafi dur tak tak jana hai. So, there will always be pressure to answers all the questions correctly. Sometimes, we feel that we know the answers to the questions but until you are confident, answering it is quite difficult. So, we will have to opt for lifeline to check if what we are thinking (the answers) are correct or not. However, the experience was really good.

What do you wish to do with the prize money you win?

I will use the prize money for my mother's treatment (eye surgery). We have been facing a lot of trouble due to the pandemic and my mother's surgery was postponed. I have a lot of dreams, but with whatever amount I win, a part of it I will also use to improve facilities for children at school.

What do you have to say to people who want to participate on KBC?

There will be many people who would want to participate in KBC. One thing I would like to tell them is that coming on KBC depends on both confidence and work. KBC prayas karta hai ki unke yaha joh participants ho unka story todha hatke ho, todhi alag ho. So whatever you do, work hard and keep trying. Agar luck and chances honge toh zaroor aap KBC tak pahunch sakte ho.

Lastly, any interesting or fun moments with Amitabh Bachchan.

Meeting and talking to Amitabh was really interesting and fun. We spoke a lot. When you watch the show, you will get to know how much fun we had.