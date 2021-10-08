Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Genelia D’Souza And Riteish Deshmukh Grace The Amitabh Bachchan Show

The October 8 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 (KBC 13) was graced by special guests Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh as part of the Shaandaar Shukravaar series. The actor couple joined the host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan on the KBC hot seat and entertained the audience with their adorable chemistry.

The duo shared that they will donate all the proceedings from the episode for Impact Foundation which helps children who have pediatric cancer. During the episode, a video related to the struggles of kids diagnosed with cancer was played on the screen, and fans got to see Big B's emotional side.

Riteish informed the megastar that some kids from the hospital are online and he instantly agreed to talk to them. Mr Bachchan was seen asking the kids what toys they play with and

who their favourite actor is and they took his name. Big B smiled at the reaction and joked that they are lying.

Genelia and Riteish even talked about how they credit their marriage to Amitabh Bachchan whilst sharing some interesting anecdotes about their lives. Besides this, Big B even shared some of his marriage secrets with the couple and he then went on to advise Riteish to never forget his wedding date and to always remember birthdays.

Genelia and Riteish will donate 25 lakhs won by them to the Impact Foundation by adding some more money on their behalf. After this, Amitabh also announced to contribute some money on his behalf to donate his money for the noble cause.