Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Gets Its Second Crorepati; Will This Contestant Win Jackpot Of Rs 7 Crore?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is one of the most loved game shows on television. The channel has been sharing intersting promos to keep the audiences glue to the show. Recently, Sony TV shared a promo, which suggests that the show has got its second crorepati.

In the video, a contestant, whose name has not been revealed, is seen attempting for Rs 1 crore question. While he guesses the answer, Amitabh Bachchan says 'ek crore'. The contestant is then seen attempting for the jackpot question, which is for Rs 7 crore. Will he win it? Well, we will have to watch the episode to know the same!

The channel shared the promo and captioned it as, "#KBC13 ke manch par phir ek baar aane wala hai woh pal, jab koi contestant khelega ₹7 crore ka sawaal, par kya sahi uttar dekar woh jeetenge ₹7 crore? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mon-Fri, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. #SawaalJoBhiHoJawaabAapHiHo @SrBachchan." The episode will be aired on October 20 and 21, 2021.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Hema Malini And Ramesh Sippy Grace The Amitabh Bachchan Show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Contestant Sumit Kaushik Wasn't Able To Answer THIS Rs 50 Lakh Question, Can You?

The promo begins with host Amitabh Bachchan and the contestant in conversation. Big B shows him all the options, while the contestant decides to lock on 'option D', it is then Big B exclaims 'ek crore' in his usual style, letting the contestant know that he had indeed guessed the right answer. The contestants is seen extremely happy and then Amitabh says that the game is not over yet and continues with the 16th question which is worth Rs 7 crore.

#KBC13 ke manch par phir ek baar aane wala hai woh pal, jab koi contestant khelega ₹7 crore ka sawaal, par kya sahi uttar dekar woh jeetenge ₹7 crore? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mon-Fri, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.#SawaalJoBhiHoJawaabAapHiHo @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/1ABbJTdBGE — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 16, 2021

So far, Himani Bundela, a visually challenged contestant from Agra, has managed to win Rs 1 crore. Himani had met with an accident in 2011, following which, she lost her vision over time.