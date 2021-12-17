Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Harbhajan Singh & Irfan Pathan Grace The Season Finale

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is one of the popular shows on television. The show will be going off-air soon! As a means to thank their fans, makers had planned the 'Shaandaar Shukriya' week. Several popular celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maniesh Paul, Sony TV bahus- Disha Parmar, Additi Gupta and Chandni Sharma played the game for a social cause.

Popular cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan will be gracing the game reality show before curtains come down tonight (December 17).

In the promo, Harbhajan can be seen telling the host Amitabh that they have crossed certain level in the game and it's time to celebrate. He requests Big to perform bhangra with them.

Initially, Amitabh looked surprised, but later he says, "Humare saath aapko naachna hai (you want to dance with me)?" He then smiles and says, "Toh gaana baja diya jaye (So play the music)." The trio then are seen dancing to Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra'.

In previous promo, Big B tells the duo, "Humne suna hai ki aap donon ka gussa bahot prachalit hai (I have heard that your anger is famous)." To this Irfan picks balls and tells all their anger will be taken on the ball! Harbhajan then goes on to say that 'Angry young man' tag is his. He also reveals how Irfan is fond of food and he can eat four people's food.

Later, Big B questions Harbhajan, "Which cricketer are you scared of?" To this the latter answers, "Sachin Tendulkar" and reasons out why! He also reveals what happens in dressing room and shares some fun moments that cracked up everyone.

In a promotional video, Amitabh was also seen playing a round of cricket on the KBC 13 stage. While Harbhajan bowls to him, Irfan acts as the commentator, says, "Amitabh Bachchan aaj Harbhajan Singh ki bahut pitai karne wale hai." Amitabh leaving the cricketers surprised by hitting a six and a four!