Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Hema Malini And Ramesh Sippy Grace The Amitabh Bachchan Show

The October 15 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 (KBC 13) was graced by special guests Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy as part of the Shaandaar Shukravaar series. The duo joined the host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan on the occasion of their iconic film Sholay completing 46 years of its release.

After explaining the rules, Mr Bachchan commenced the game with Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy. The duo easily crossed the Rs 10,000 mark and after winning Rs 1.6 lakh, they used their first lifeline. They then used Ask The Expert lifeline for Rs 25 lakh question as they were a little unsure about the answer.

The question that helped them win Rs 25 lakh on the show is as follows: Who played the role of Narada in the 1941 Tamil film Savithri? It came with the following options: A) MS Subbulakshmi, B) Vijaya Rajendran, C) Kalki Sadasivam and D) Radha Viswanathan. The correct answer is A) MS Subbulakshmi

During the episode, Hema Malini and Ramesh Sippy shared some interesting anecdotes about their film Sholay. We also got to see Amitabh and Hema recreate 'Dilbar Mere’ song from the film Satte Pe Satta at Ramesh Sippy's request. The renowned director also revealed why he chose Hema Malini as 'Basanti'

He shared: "See, Hema Ji in her first film with me had portrayed the role of a young widow and in the second film, 'Seeta Aur Geeta', she surprised us. So, for the role of 'Basanti' I felt that no one can do it apart from her. Also, there was one more thing. When we completed 'Seeta Aur Geeta' and it became successful, it is then when we decided whatever I make after this, Dharam Ji, Hema Ji and Sanjeev Ji must be there. And as the script of 'Sholay' was shaping up, it was fitting perfectly."