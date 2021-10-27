Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Contestant Hema Sahu Wasn’t Able To Answer This Rs 12.5 Lakh Question, Can You?

The October 26 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed Hema Sahu grace the hot seat. The contestant, who is currently preparing for UPSC exams, aspires to become a police officer. She hails from Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh and was accompanied by her elder sister on the show.

Hema played a good game until she reached the 12th question. However, she ended up giving the wrong answer to the Rs 12.5 lakh question and came down to Rs 3.2 lakh. The contestant shared with Amitabh Bachchan that she wants to sponsor a child's education with her prize money.

The Rs 12.5 lakh question that stumped Hema is as follows: Who was the first Indian woman cricketer to be awarded an honorary life membership of the Marylebone Cricket Club? It came with the following options: A) Diana Eduji, B) Mithali Raj, C) Jhulan Goswami and D) Anjum Chopra. The correct answer is D) Anjum Chopra.

After Hema’s exit, the next contestant to grace the hot seat was Aditya Bose. Aditya, who is an entrepreneur, was accompanied by his mother on the show. He will continue his game in the next episode.

Meanwhile, the next celebrity guests to grace the upcoming Shandaar Shukravaar episode of KBC 13 will be Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon. The makers have shared a new promo of the episode and we see Rajkummar reveal that he featured in an uncredited role in the 2010 film Rann, which starred Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor says, “In my first film Rann, I did a 3-second role in the film. I really wanted to do a scene with you, but I didn’t get the chance. So I thought instead of 3 seconds, I’ll get to share the screen with you for five seconds.” Take a look!