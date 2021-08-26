Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Himani Bundela Wins Rs 1 Crore; Will She Win Rs 7 Crore?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 that premiered on August 23 has been keeping the viewers glued. The show's new format and Amitabh Bachchan's engaging way of hosting the show have attracted the audiences. The makers are keeping the hype around show by sharing promos. As per the latest promo, the show has already got the first crorepati, which will apparently be aired by this week.

Yes, you read it right! A few days ago, the makers had shared a video which revealed that Himani Bundela, who is visually challenged, attempted Rs 1 crore question! However, it was not shown if she would win the prize. As per the latest promo, Himani does win Rs 1 crore and she takes the risk of attempting Rs 7 crore question as well!

In the latest promo shared by the channel on the official Instagram page, Himani answered the 15th question correctly and Big B handed over the cheque for Rs 1 crore. She then decided to go for the 16th question, which if she wins, would win Rs 7 crore. She was seen telling Big B, "Darr lag raha hai, agar galat hua toh. Lekin mann keh raha hai ki answer do, yahi answer hai (I am scared that I may answer this wrong, but my heart wants me to answer nonetheless. This is the answer)."

The channel shared short promo and captioned it as, "Khushmizaaj swabhaav se apni zindagi jeene wali ek drishtiheen contestant, Himani Bundela #KBC13 ki pehli crorepati bann gayi hain. Par kya woh de paayengi 7 crore ke sawaal ka sahi jawaab?"

The channel also shared 1.42 min promo and captioned, "Zindadil Himani Bundela apne gyaan aur hausle se bann gayi hain #KBC13 ki pehli crorepati. Par kya woh jeet paayengi 7 crore? Dekhiye unki journey ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati mein, Mon-Fri, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par."

