Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Himani Bundela Won Rs 50 Lakh With This Question! Can You Guess The Answer?

Himani Bundela has proved to be an inspiration for many through her spirited journey on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The visually challenged contestant from Agra started her journey on the Hot Seat with a bang and won 50 lakh rupees on Monday’s (August 30) episode. The 25-year-old, as per the promos already released by the channel, will cross the 15-question mark to win one crore in Tuesday's episode.

Himani has already created history this season by being its first crorepati. However, it will be interesting to see if she will be able to crack the ultimate Rs 7 Crore jackpot question on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show.



Meanwhile, in today’s game, Himani used the lifeline Flip The Question for Rs 50 lakh question. This was followed by the contestant using another lifeline, 50:50 for the alternate question. But, she was still unsure of the answer and as a result, she utilised her last lifeline, Ask The expert and won Rs 50 lakh.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Contestant Gets Into Legal Trouble For Participating: Report

The Rs 50 lakh question, which Himani answered on KBC 13 is as follows: Which member of the Nehru-Gandhi family won the Raebareili Lok Sabha seat in India's first ever general election held in 1952? It came with the following options: A) Jawaharlal Nehru, B) Vijay Lakshmi Pandit, C) Feroze Gandhi and D) Indira Gandhi. The correct answer is C) Feroze Gandhi

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Can You Answer The Rs 12.5 Lakh Question That Stumped Ashish Krishna?

Himani, who is a teacher by profession, met with an accident in 2011, post which her vision got lost over time. She recently opened up about losing her eyesight with Times Now Digital and said, "Losing vision after the accident was unexpected. When I went for the operation, I didn't have an idea, that something like this would happen. For six months, face par smile jaisa kuch tha hi nahi. (I was) completely depressed. But my family and friends supported me during that phase and their support kept me motivated. Mere bhai-behen bohot chote chote the but they used to support me. Phir unn cheezo se bahar aagayi main bohot acche se."