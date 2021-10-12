Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Contestant Hussain Vohra Wasn’t Able To Answer THIS Rs 1 Crore Question, Can You?

The October 12 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed a businessman from Maharashtra named Hussain Vohra grace the hot seat. The roll-over contestant was accompanied by his mother on the show. The makers played video was played on his life and we got to know that Hussain is referred to as 'Google' by his friends.

Host Amitabh Bachchan pulled his leg for using a lifeline early in the game and also named some of the phobias and the contestant had to explain its meaning, during a fun exercise. Hussain played a great game won Rs 50 lakh on KBC 13. However, he failed to answer the 15th question that could have made him the second crorepati of the season.

The Rs 1 crore question that stumped him is as follows: Among the peaks known as the eight-thousanders, which is the shortest in height but was the last peak to be successfully ascended? It came with the following options: A) Nanga Parbat, B) Annapurna, C) Gasherbrum 1 and D) Shishapangma. The correct answer is D) Shishapangma. The contestant wasn’t sure of the answer to the question, so he decided to quit the game.

Meanwhile, Hussain answered the 14th question and won Rs 50 lakh with the help of Ask the expert lifeline. The question that made him win the cash prize is as follows: Which animal has the heaviest and largest brain? It came with the following options: A) Blue Whale, B) Sperm Whale, C) Humbpack Whale and D) Orca. The correct answer is B) Sperm Whale.