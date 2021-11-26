Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: John Abraham Breaks Down Into Tears; Reveals Amitabh Asked Him Not To Encourage Abhi

Satyameva Jayate 2 actor John Abraham, his co-star Divya Khosla Kumar and director Milap Zaveri will be gracing Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's Shandaar Shukrvaar episode. The trio will be promoting the film and having some fun along with playing the game with the host of the show Amitabh Bachchan.

In the promo shared by the channel, Big B is seen welcoming John and Divya on stage. John is seen showing off some with a football as Divya looks on in awe. He also shows off his chiselled physique while Amitabh teases saying, "Sirf mahilaon ki awaaz sunayi di (I could only hear the women)." The actor is also seen sharing interesting anecdotes.

He revealed Amitabh that after Dhoom, he visited Amitabh's house on a bike and revealed that Big B told him, "Don't encourage Abhishek." But when Abhishek came down, Amitabh said, "Wow, what a bike." Later, the actor is seen breaking down due to some reason which is not revealed in the promo. While he was seen wiping his tears with a handkerchief, Divya and Big B looked on concerned.

In another promo, producer Nikkhil Advani was seen in the hot seat beside John. For fun, John asks questions to Nikkhil and Big B. To answer it, they have to shout "eh" and the first, who shouts will get a chance to reply.

Meanwhile, Amitabh will be celebrating 1000th episode with his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda will be appearing as guests.