Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Premiere: KBC 13 Start Date And Time, Where To Watch On TV And Live Streaming

KBC 13 Premiere Timing & Where To Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 premiere episode will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television aka Sony TV at 9 pm. The show will be telecast from Monday to Friday at the same time.

KBC 13 Online Streaming Details

Apart from TV, Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will also be streaming on the Sony LIV app. Interestingly, the show is also available for Jio users on JioTV.

New Changes In Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

In the last season, the ‘Audience Poll' lifeline was removed from the show due to the Coronavirus pandemic. But now, the makers have again brought up the lifeline for the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Apart from that, the ‘Hot Seat' contestant will also be getting other three lifelines - 50:50, Ask The Expert and Flip The Question.

KBC 13’s First Contestant

The makers also revealed the first contestant of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Gyan Raj, a computer engineer from Jharkhand is grabbing everyone's attention with his intelligence and struggle story. In an interview with us, he revealed that he wants to improve facilities for children at school and the eye surgery of his mother by the winning amount.

First Special Guests Of KBC 13’s Shaandaar Shukravaar

The first special guests of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will be Sourav Ganguly, former captain and President of BCCI and Ex-Indian batsman, Virender Sehwag of Shaandaar Shukravaar episode, which will be aired on August 27, 2021. Notably, the ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar' replaced ‘Karam Veer'.