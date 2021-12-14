Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Maniesh Paul, Disha Parmar, Chandni & Additi Grace Finale Week Of Big B's Show

Sony TV's popular game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is all set to wrap up! This week, the show will see multiple guests joining host Amitabh Bachchan for a fun time. The leading ladies of the channel's shows- Disha Parmar (Priya from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2), Chandni Sharma (Akanksha from Kaamnaa) and Additi Gupta (Dr Deepika from Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii) along with Maniesh Paul (host of India's Best Dancer Season 2) will be gracing the finale week of the show. They will be seen promoting their respective shows on KBC 13.

In the promo, Manish Paul, who was on a hot seat, was seen telling Amitabh Bachchan, how he inspired him. A couple of childhood pictures of Manish's were also shown in which he was seen in Big B's Don and Anthony Gonsalves' (Amar Akbar Anthony) avatar.

Manish will get Big B to compete with the ladies- Disha, Additi and Chandni by rolling out rotis.

It has to be recalled that Manish had co-hosted KBC with Amitabh Bachchan in 2014. Talking about his experience, Maniesh Paul was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "It feels like a homecoming to return on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati on camera. It is a known fact that I'm a huge admirer of Amitabh Bachchan sir and can never deny an opportunity to meet him. Being on KBC takes me back to the one most fortunate event of my life, where I could share the screen with him to co-host the show, till date, I regard that as my biggest professional achievement. I am extremely delighted to take the hot seat for the first time in my life and be quizzed by Amitabh Bachchan sir himself."

Disha shared a few pictures from KBC 13 and captioned them as, "This Feeling was so Surreal!😍😍 So Elated that i could be a part of Kaun Banega Crorepati's Finale Week. Don't forget to Catch me on tonight's episode along with the lovelies @manieshpaul @additigupta @aslichandni and off course THE @amitabhbachchan 🤩🤩 (Also there's a cute little surprise too 🥰🥰) 9PM only on @sonytvofficial."

Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii's Additi Gupta will be gifting a good will wall hanging to Big B as a gesture of respect and love for the legend.

The amount the actors win on the show will apparently be donated to 'Khushiya Foundation' that works towards the betterment of women and children.