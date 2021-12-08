Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Manoj Kumar Goyal Wasn’t Able To Answer THIS Rs 25 Lakh Question, Can You?

The December 7 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed rollover contestant Manoj Kumar Goyal grace the hot seat. Manoj, who hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan, is an Inspection Manager at Indian Oil Corporation Limited. He was also seen expressing his love for actress Alia Bhatt on the show and praised her innocence.

The contestant played a good game and managed to answer the 12th question correctly to win Rs 12.5 lakh on KBC 13. The question that helped him win the cash prize is as follows: What was the name of Mahatma Gandhi's pet goat whom he took everywhere so that he could have fresh milk? It came with the following options: A) Nirmala, B) Rohini, C) Annapurna and D) Pragya. The correct answer is A) Nirmala.

Meanwhile, Manoj failed to answer the 13th question that could have helped him win Rs 25 lakh. He had no lifelines left and didn't know the answer to the question, so he decided to quit the game show. After opting out, Amitabh Bachchan asked Manoj to choose an option and he gave the wrong answer.

The question that stumped him is as follows: Nomadic elephant is a bilateral military exercise between India and which other country? It came with the following option: A) Mongolia, B) Maldives, C) Thailand and D) Sri Lanka. The correct answer is A) Mongolia.

After Manoj’s exit, the next contestant to make it to the hot seat was Amit Chopra. Amit, who is a senior assistant at a bank, was accompanied by his wife on the show. He will be continuing his game in the next episode.