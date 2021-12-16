Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Neena Gupta And Gajraj Rao Grace The Amitabh Bachchan Show

The December 16 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed actors Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao grace the hot seat. Host Amitabh Bachchan started the show by welcoming the Badhaai Ho couple as part of the Shandaar Shukriya week. It must be noted that KBC 13 is coming to an end this Friday, December 17. Hence, several celebrities have been gracing the show to play the game this week alongside Big B.

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao won Rs 12.5 lakh and the 12th question that helped them win the amount is as follows: Which actor's original name was Dharam Devdutt Pishomiral?

It came with the following options: A) Uttam Kumar, B) Dev Anand, C) Rajesh Khanna and D) Dev Dutt. The correct answer is D) Dev Anand.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana And Abhishek Kapoor Grace The Show

Meanwhile, during the episode, Amitabh Bachchan left everyone in splits up after he jokingly told Neena Gupta that he lies to his 'partner’ - wife Jaya Bachchan - every day. Neena pulled out a few cue cards and asked Mr Bachchan if he had lied to his partner in order to save himself from a situation. Amitabh, instead of responding to the question, redirected it to Gajraj and added, “Peeche baithi hai (She's sitting behind you).” He then answered Neena's query and said, “Humara aisa hai ki, prathidin humko jhoot bolna padta hai.” Take a look!

While interacting with Big B, Neena Gupta also revealed that she auditioned for Badhaai Ho by wearing her house help’s outfit. The actress shared, “I had some stylish salwar kameez but here I had to wear a normal one. I somehow managed the top but did not have the salwar. While I was still pondering what I should do, I borrowed a white salwar from my cook and went ahead for the audition. The team seemed quite impressed with the look I managed to curate.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Finale Week: Neha Kakkar And Badshah Grace The Amitabh Bachchan Show

She further stated that someone in the production team got the director to watch her short film Khujli, where she plays a similar role. “That’s when they got convinced and signed me for the part,” Neena added.