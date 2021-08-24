Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Netizens Amazed With Stylish & Energetic Amitabh Bachchan

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Sony TV's popular game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 since a long time. Finally, their wait is over as the first episode was premiered yesterday (August 23). Last year, due to COVID restrictions, audiences were not seen on the sets. This season, there have been a few changes along with Fastest Finger First, studio audiences are welcomed! Host Amitabh Bachchan was happy to welcome the audiences and said that he gets charged when audiences cheered.

Along with audiences, Big B welcomed contestants with great energy and fans were amazed with his super charged energy and style. They also found the new concept Fastest Finger First interesting.

Take a look at a few tweets.

Ramananad Jha: Here BIG B has amazed all fans with more powerful & energetic voice he is charged with in #KBC13. Newly concept of FFF , a justified & appropriate step of think tanks working behind.

@ashokmistry4545: Jhakkkkkasshh @SrBachchan Sir #KBC13 1st Episode 🕺🏻🕺🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻🔥 Stylish Energetic #AmitabhBachchan Sir एक बार फिर से ... 🥰🥰😍😍क्या कीजिएगा इतने Cuteness का ???

Bowya Madhi: Watching #KBC and @SrBachchan ji as host brings that warm feeling every year. My most favourite show is back 🥳 Liking the new Fastest Finger First challenge than the old one 👏🏻👏🏻@SonyTV #KBC13.

Amit Samant: Watching Kaun Banega Karorepati with @SrBachchan is different level fun. 👏🏻👏🏻 #KBC13 #kbc #SonyLIV.

MJ: So nice to watch @SrBachchan again. So energetic. #KBC13 @SonyTV.

Karan Thakker: KBC Again 🤩🤩Finally I have a show to watch while having dinner 😇🥳Also a new topic to fight on, for me and my brother 🥷#KBC13.

(Social media posts are not edited)