Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Nostalgic Moment As Show Completes 1000 Episodes; Amitabh Gets Emotional

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been entertaining the audiences since 21 years. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting the show for several years. The show completes 1000 episode in 13th season and on this occasion, the host welcomed his family members- daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 shared a couple of promos, which gave the glimpse of the upcoming episode.

In one of the promos, Shweta was seen asking Amitabh as to how he feels as the show completes 1000 episodes. To this an emotional Amitabh replied saying, "Yesa laga ki sari duniya badal gayi (It looks like the whole world has changed)."

Then it was a nostalgic moment for all of us! The makers took back to the first season's first episode- July 3, 2000 and time 9 pm, and then the promo shifted to all firsts - first crorepati of the first season, followed by 'first contestant who won 7 crore', 'first woman crorepati' and 'first junior crorepati'.The promo concludes as Big B says, "Alright, khel ko aage badathe hai, kyonki khel abhi khatam nai hua hai (Let's continue the game, because the game is not over yet)."

In another promo, his granddaughter Navya asks him, "Whoever comes to hotseat, you ask them how you have prepared for the show. Now, I want to ask you, how you have prepared for us." To this, Big B replies, "Jalebi ki tarah seede sawaal honge aur bhool bhulaiyaa ke tarah aasan (The questions will be as straight as a jalebi and the quiz will be as easy as a maze)."

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh To Celebrate 1000th episode With Daughter Shweta & Granddaughter Navya

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: 9-Year-Old Contestant Mimics Amitabh; The Host Says 'I'm Not Playing With You'

Shweta then turns to Navya and says, "He waited for 999 episodes to get done." The promo ends with Navya announcing, "We're ready."