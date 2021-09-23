Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Contestant Pranshu Tripathi Couldn't Answer THIS Rs 1 Crore Question, Can You?

The September 23 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed roll-over contestant Pranshu Tripathi grace the hot seat. The 28-year-old, who is a resident of Satna, is currently living in Umariya, Madhya Pradesh and is working as a Math teacher.

Pranshu shared with Amitabh Bachchan that he works in a local government school and is preparing for competitive exams. The contestant also revealed that he once aspired to become a cricketer, but his father had urged him to pursue cricket as a hobby and focus on his studies. He played a great game on the show and won Rs 50 lakh.

However, Pranshu wasn’t able to answer the Rs 1 crore question. However, he became the second contestant to face the big question this season. However, he was not sure about the answer and decided to quit the game show.

The Rs 1 crore question that stumped Pranshu Tripathi is as follows: The royal ship Ganj-i-Sawai, which was looted by the British pirate Henry Every, was the property of which Indian ruler? It came with the following options: A) Tipu Sultan, B) Haider Ali, C) Aurangzeb and D) Baji Rao II. The correct answer is C) Aurangzeb.

Meanwhile, the winning question that made Pranshu take home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh is as follows: What is the longest mountain range on Earth, either on land or underwater?

It came with the following options: A) Himalayas, B) Mid-Ocean Ridge, C) Andes and D) Transantarctic Mountains. The correct answer is B) Mid-Ocean Ridge.

Meanwhile, during the episode, the contestant shared that he admires cricketer Rohit Sharma so much that he even carries Rohit's photograph in his wallet. Later, we get to see Pranshu have a fanboy moment as he met Rohit Sharma through a virtual call, wherein the cricketer signed his cricket gloves for Pranshu. During the course of the show, Big B was also seen teasing the contestant about his girlfriend, who he plans to marry soon. Pranshu added that he would save the prize money won on the show for his wedding.