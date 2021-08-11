Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Makers Reveal Premiere Date; Amitabh Bachchan Encourages Audience With #JawaabAapHiHo

After The Kapil Sharma Show, Sony TV's game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is yet another much-awaited shows of the year. The makers had released two parts of the short film Sammaan, and now they have released the third and final part of the short film, which is directed, conceptualised and written by filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari.

With the release of the last and final installment of the short film, the makers revealed the release date of the show, which is August 23. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen encouraging the audience with #JawaabAapHiHo!

The short film is based on a village and the people, who are trying to raise funds for their school building. They register for Kaun Banega Crorepati and one of the villagers, a barber (played by Omkar Das Manikpuri), gets selected. In the second part of Sammaan, all the villagers were seen teaching him while in the third part, the barber makes it to the hot seat and aces all the answers and his villagers cheer for him seeing him on TV.

Sony TV shared the short film and captioned it as, "#SammaanTheKBCShortFilm Thank you for the overwhelming response on Part 1 and 2. We now present to you the finale of the three part series #KBCFilmSammaanPart3!. Don't forget to tune in to #KBC13 starting 23rd Aug , 9 pm only on Sony #JawaabAapHiHo."

About the short film, Nitesh had told IE, "We have to create emotions that are related. Whatever we do has to be within the DNA of KBC. Aspirations and the show go hand in hand. Every contestant that reaches the hot seat comes with dreams of themselves, their loved ones or even community and society. Kaun Banega Crorepati comes with the thought that if you believe you can do it, you definitely can."

Meanwhile, Big B shared a picture of his look and got nostalgic about the first sat on the popular chair on set. He captioned the picture as, "... back .. on that chair from 2000 .. that's 21 years .. a lifetime .. !! .... and gratitude to all that came along ..🙏🏻 .. this look ..@priyapatilstudio." His son and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and his granddaughter Navya Nanda and Maniesh Paul showered love by commenting on the post.

