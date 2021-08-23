Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Premiere Highlights: Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes Viewers To 'Gyaan Ka Terva Abhiyaan'

The 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is commencing its journey tonight (August 23) on Sony Entertainment Television. The promos of the popular quiz show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan have already been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses.

KBC 13’s premiere will see the megastar along with producer Siddharth Basu talk about the glorious run of the show and all the new elements that have been introduced in this edition of the show. The new chapter promises to enthral the viewers with 'gyaan ka terva abhiyaan' theme whilst providing the participants with a once in a lifetime opportunity to change their lives.

The Highlights Of The Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Premiere Episode Are As Follows:

Amitabh Bachchan welcomes the viewers and the participants to KBC 13. He introduces the 'Dus Dumdaar' contestants who will fight it out this week and explains to everyone about the new rules of 'fastest finger first.’ This first round has now been renamed as 'Triple Test’ wherein the contestants will have to give three correct GK answers.

Gyaan Raaj answers all three questions and becomes the first contestant of KBC 13 to make it to the hot seat. The 25-years-old, who is a computer engineer, works as a science teacher at an International school in his village.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: EXCLUSIVE! Meet The First Contestant Of This Season Gyaan Raj

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan & Siddhartha On KBC’s Glorious Run & New Elements On The Show