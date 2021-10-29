Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Rajkummar Rao And Kriti Sanon Grace The Amitabh Bachchan Show

The October 29 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao grace the hot seat as part of the Shandaar Shukravar series. The special guests were welcomed by KBC host Amitabh Bachchan and they were seen having a lot of fun whilst sharing some interesting trivia about their professional lives.

The actors, who came to promote their film, Hum Do Hamare Do, managed to win Rs 25 lakh on the game show. Kriti and Rajkummar answered the 13th question with the help of the lifeline, Ask The Expert. The Rs 25 lakh question that made them win the cash prize is as follows: Which Naga martial art is characterized by kicking and blocking by the soles of the feet? It came with the following options: A) Pari Khanda, B) Aki Kiti, C) Sqay and D) Velankanni. The correct answer is B) Aki Kiti.

During the episode, Rajkummar Rao also spoke about being devastated by Big B's character's death in Agneepath. The Shahid star shared, “As a child when I was watching Agneepath and when the movie ends where your character, Vijay dies. Sir, after the film got over I ran into my room and I covered my face with the pillow and started crying loudly. As I was convinced that Amitabh Bachchan has died and I was telling God, 'How can this happen, please bring back Amitabh Bachchan, God. How can God do this, he can’t die. Then my mother came and told me that this is just a film and it’s not real.”

Apart from this, Kriti Sanon went down on her knees to propose to Mr Bachchan followed by a cute ballroom dancing moment. The actors were also seen requesting Big B to enact a scene from the iconic film, Deewar.