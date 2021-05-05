Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Registrations Begin May 10; Here's What This KBC Season's Theme Is!

Popular game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is all set to return with a new season. Sony Entertainment Television revealed the first KBC 13 promo featuring superstar host Amitabh Bachchan, who announced the registrations.

As per the new promo, the registration of KBC 13 will begin from May 10, 2021. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan is seen telling people how they can complete the distance between their dreams and reality by trying for KBC 13. Big B also revealed that he and the KBC hot seat are waiting for the contestants and that they too should gear up for the show. KBC 13's theme is 'Koshish'.

Amitabh Bachchan said, "Aapke aur aapke sapnon ne beech ka fasla kitna hai? Teen aksharon ka, koshish. Toh apne sapne sakaar karne ke liye uthaiye phone aur hojaiye tayar. Kuyuni 10 May se shuru horahe hai mere sawal aur aapke KBC 13 ke registration. Hotseat aur main intezaar kar rahe hai aapka. Aap bhi bas tayar hojaiye (The distance between you and your dreams is all about trying. So get ready to fulfil all your dreams and pick up your phone, as KBC 13 registrations are set to begin from May 10. We are waiting for you, so gear up)."

The video of the new KBC 13 promo was created using last year's footage and Big B had recorded the voiceover from his home. Sources revealed to The Indian Express that the team couldn't create a new promo due to the stopping of shoots in Mumbai in the wake of the lockdown. As per the report, Big B will be recording all questions to be aired on the channel.

A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We are just kickstarting registrations now, it's a long process before we get our final contestants for shoot. We are hopeful by then, situation would have improved in Mumbai and we can film the episodes in our studio."

Just like last year, this year too, KBC will have digital auditions and the entire process would be divided into four parts - registration, screening, online audition and personal interview. Starting May 10, Amitabh Bachchan will be asking a question on Sony TV at 9 pm for about two weeks. To register, all you need to do is to answer the question correctly either through text messages or the SonyLIV app.

The participant who answers the question correctly will be shortlisted for KBC 13 through a computerised process and will be reached by telephone for the next round. Later, the shortlisted person will have to give an online audition followed by a video submission exclusively through the SonyLIV app. Finally, the selected candidate will be invited for a personalised video call by the KBC team.

Watch this space for more on KBC 13.