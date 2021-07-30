Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: The Second Part Of Nitesh Tiwari’s Three-Part Short Film For KBC 13 Is Out Now!

The
wait
is
over!
After
the
much-loved
part
1,
Sony
Entertainment
Television
has
now
unveiled
the
part
2
of
the
KBC
13
short
film.
Titled
'Sammaan’,
the
second
part
of
this
3-part
short
film
was
released
recently.
Directed,
conceptualized
and
written
by
Nitesh
Tiwari,
this
film
explores
a
long
format
film
that’s
presented
in
3
parts.
And,
the
part
2
is
out
now.
Watch
the
2nd
part
of
#SammaanTheKBCShortFilm
here:
The
3-part
film
stars
Omkar
Das
Manikpuri
best
known
for
his
stage
and
film
performances.
The
film
gives
a
local
touch
as
it
keeps
the
authenticity
intact.
Continued
straight
from
the
1st
part,
the
2nd
part
continues
right
from
where
it
ended.
This
part,
just
like
the
first
one
continues
to
keep
the
viewers
wanting
to
know
more.
With
its
apt
background
music
and
thought,
it
connects
perfectly
well
with
the
viewer's
hearts.
KBC
has
given
thousands
of
people
the
chance
to
dream
and
to
fulfil
it.
This
year,
is
just
the
same
and
this
3-part
short
film
justifies
that.
Known
for
his
impeccable
style
of
story-telling,
Nitesh
Tiwari
has
brought
alive
the
concept
and
the
thought
in
the
most
promising
manner.