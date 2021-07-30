    For Quick Alerts
      Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: The Second Part Of Nitesh Tiwari’s Three-Part Short Film For KBC 13 Is Out Now!

      The wait is over! After the much-loved part 1, Sony Entertainment Television has now unveiled the part 2 of the KBC 13 short film.

      Kaun Banega Crorepati

      Titled 'Sammaan’, the second part of this 3-part short film was released recently. Directed, conceptualized and written by Nitesh Tiwari, this film explores a long format film that’s presented in 3 parts. And, the part 2 is out now. Watch the 2nd part of #SammaanTheKBCShortFilm here:

      The 3-part film stars Omkar Das Manikpuri best known for his stage and film performances. The film gives a local touch as it keeps the authenticity intact. Continued straight from the 1st part, the 2nd part continues right from where it ended. This part, just like the first one continues to keep the viewers wanting to know more. With its apt background music and thought, it connects perfectly well with the viewer's hearts.

      KBC has given thousands of people the chance to dream and to fulfil it. This year, is just the same and this 3-part short film justifies that. Known for his impeccable style of story-telling, Nitesh Tiwari has brought alive the concept and the thought in the most promising manner.

      Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 19:35 [IST]
      X