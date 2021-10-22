Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Shaan And Sonu Nigam Grace The Amitabh Bachchan Show

The October 22 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed special guests Shaan and Sonu Nigam grace the hot seat as part of the Shandaar Shukravaar series. Host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed the celebrated singers and they entered the stage singing the title track of Om Shanti Om. The duo followed it up by crooning popular numbers from Amitabh Bachchan films 'Dekha Na Hai Re Socha Na’ and 'Dilbar Mere Kab Tak Mujhe.’

Shaan and Sonu Nigam were seen having a gala time with the megastar. They also shared some interesting anecdotes from their personal and professional lives and even engaged in a fun antakshari session. The singers along with Big B sang a host of songs including 'Mere Angne Mein’, 'Rang Barse’ and 'O Saathi Re.’

Shaan and Sonu shared that they are close friends with the forming adding that Sonu is his source of inspiration. The duo played for a charitable cause and used their first lifeline for the sixth question. They won Rs 40,000 with the help of the Audience Poll and easily crossed the Rs 3.2 lakh mark. The singers used their second and third lifelines for the Rs 6.4 lakh and Rs 12.5 lakh questions respectively.

Shaan and Sonu used their final lifeline Ask The Expert for the 13th question and won Rs 25 lakh on the show. The winning question that helped them win the cash prize is as follows: What is the name of the world's first malaria vaccine? It came with the following options: A) Tresimox, B) Mosquirix, C) Knotmox and D) Mosquirib. The correct answer is D) Mosquirix.