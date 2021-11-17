Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Student's Week Special: 15-year-old Manas To Play For 1 Crore Points

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 might not have grabbed the required TRPs, but the show has been keeping the audiences hooked to the television screens. The makers have introduced Student's Week Special, where in talented kids will be seen on the hot seat answering the questions and winning 'points'. Recently, the makers shared a promo in which, a 15-year-old student Manas playing for 1 crore points.

In the promo, Manas speaks about his aims of being an angel investor. He is seen expressing his views on investments and host Amitabh Bachchan looked mighty impressed. He was surprised that such young minds have such excellent thoughts.



Manas tells in the video, "People have many ideas, but they face financial issues. He feels that start-up culture, entrepreneurship should be encouraged." Surprised and smiling Amitabh says, "I can't beleive that 15-year-old youth have such thoughts," and announces, "15th question for 1 crore points is here." It has to be seen if he answers it and win 1 crore points or not.

The channel shared the promo and captioned it as, "Sirf apne hi nahi, par saare future entrepreneurs ki wishes poori karne ka sapna lekar Manas aa chuke hai humare hostseat par! Kya yeh crorepati bankar apna sapna saakar kar payenge?"

The points that the children earn on KBC will be turned into money once they turn 18.

The popular game reality show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan will be aired on Sony TV on weekdays at 9 pm.