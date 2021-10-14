Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Contestant Sumit Kaushik Wasn’t Able To Answer THIS Rs 50 Lakh Question, Can You?

The October 14 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed roll-over contestant Sumit Kaushik grace the hot seat. The 24-year-old, who had won Rs 80,000 in the previous episode, works as a housekeeping staff at Army Base Hospital in New Delhi. He commenced his game on Thursday with two lifelines in hand and won Rs 25 lakh on the show.

The contestant failed to answer Rs 50 lakh question and decided to quit the game. The Rs 50 lakh question that stumped Sumit Kaushik is as follows: Considered to be one of the oldest democracies in the world, the people of Malana village in Himachal Pradesh believe themselves to be descendants of which ruler's soldiers? It came with the following options: A) Alexander, B) Porus, C) Prithviraj Chauhan and D) Maharan Pratap. The correct answer is A) Alexander.

During the episode, Sumit revealed that while working at the army hospital, he was once mocked by a senior for dreaming to become an IAS officer. The contestant, who is preparing for UPSC, shared that this motivated him to prove that even a housekeeping staff can become an IAS officer. Sumit was accompanied by his mother on the show. He said that he would like to gift her a gold pendant with the prize money he won on the show.

After Sumit Kaushik, the next contestant to make it to the hot seat was a 32-year-old works as a range forest officer from Maharashtra named Pushpa Satarkar. She revealed that she was previously posted in Nashik and looked after Harsul Nashik forest and is currently posted in Melghat. Pushpa won Rs 10,000 in tonight's episode of the show.