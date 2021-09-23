Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Suniel Shetty & Jackie Shroff Flex Muscles; Leaves Amitabh Bachchan Impressed

This Friday, Sony Entertainment Television's Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 will not only be "shaandaar" but, "damdaar" as well! The upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar special episode of KBC 13 will be graced by iconic actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty who will be warming up the hot seat opposite the host of the show, Mr Amitabh Bachchan. The actors will be playing for the causes they believe in and support.

Along with playing an exceptional game, the actors will also engage with Big B and share some memorable events that took place back in the day making the episode even more special. Not only this, when it came to fitness, Suneil Shetty sure did flex his muscles to the fullest, joined by Jackie Shroff, the duo astonished Big B and the studio audience with their fitness moves.

A source from the sets revealed, "During a conversation with Suniel Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan asked the actor the 'raaz' behind his fit body. The 60-year-old actor who seems to be getting younger day by day said that he hits the gym 6 days a week! This not only shocked the audience but the host as well. In continuation of talking about being fit and having a healthy body, Suniel Shetty along with Jackie Shroff pulled off intense exercises like planks and leg raises which only left Mr Bachchan highly impressed with his guests."

The winning proceeds will be donated to Thalassemics India by Jackie Shroff and to Vipla Foundation by Suniel Shetty.

Excited to watch Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty show off their muscle prowess? Tune into Kaun Banega Crorepati's Shaandaar Shukravaar this Friday (September 24) at 9 pm only on Sony TV.