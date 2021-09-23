Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Suniel Shetty And Jackie Shroff Share Fun Banter With Host Amitabh Bachchan

The makers of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have recently released the latest promo of the same that shows veteran actors Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff grace the hot seat. The two will also be sharing some fun banter with the host and superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Not only this, but Jackie who is also fondly known as Jaggu Dada will also reveal the origin behind his 'Bhidu' accent.

Talking about the same, the promo shows Amitabh Bachchan ask Jackie Shroff how did he start talking in his 'Bhidu' accent. To which the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor tells him in Hindi that it was because of the area where they used to stay and because of the tough competition that the megastar gave them. This leaves both Big B and Suniel Shetty in splits.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Suniel Shetty And Jackie Shroff Flex Muscles, Leave Amitabh Bachchan Impressed

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan also recreates his famous dialogue from his blockbuster movie Amar Akbar Anthony. The actor tells the dialogue that goes as, "Aisa toh aadmi life mein doichh time bhaagta hai. Olympic ka race ho, yaa police ka case ho. Tum kis liye bhag raha hai bhai." Take a look at the promo of the upcoming episode.

Needless to say, the episode will be one entertaining watch for the fans. Earlier Jackie Shroff had also taken to his social media handle to share a picture of a beautiful bow-tie that had Amitabh Bachchan's autograph in it. He had captioned it stating, "Sir, some years ago I wanted to get your autograph, but for some reason it didn't happen.

KBC pe mujhe ye mauka mila and I couldn't resist asking for it. Thank you for being so gracious and affectionate and signing one of your beautiful neckties for me. I will cherish it forever."

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Will Pranshu Tripathi Win 1 Crore On Amitabh Bachchan's Game Show?

A source from the sets of the show had also revealed about the episode stating, "During a conversation with Suniel Shetty, Amitabh Bachchan asked the actor the 'raaz' behind his fit body. The 60-year-old actor who seems to be getting younger day by day said that he hits the gym 6 days a week! This not only shocked the audience but the host as well. In continuation of talking about being fit and having a healthy body, Suniel Shetty along with Jackie Shroff pulled off intense exercises like planks and leg raises which only left Mr Bachchan highly impressed with his guests."