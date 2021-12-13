Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurana And Abhishek Kapoor Grace The Show

The December 13 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 witnessed actors Vaani Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and director Abhishek Kapoor grace the hot seat. Amitabh Bachchan started the episode by welcoming the trio who had come on the show to promote their recently released film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

KBC 13 is nearing its finale and Mr Bachchan is hosting the 'Shandaar Shukriya’ week before its culmination this Friday on December 17. Hence, this week, many several celebrities starting with Vaani and Ayushmann will be playing the quiz-based TV reality show alongside Big B. The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui team managed to win a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh on the show.

The 13th question that helped them win the amount is as follows: On 8th August 2021, a Google doodle celebrated Sarla Thukral for being the first what? It came with the following options: A) First Indian woman pilot, B) First Indian woman surgeon, C) First Indian woman teacher, and D) First Indian woman graduate. The correct answer is A) First Indian woman pilot. Abhishek Kapoor and Ayushmann used their second lifeline Ask The Expert to answer the aforementioned question.

Some of the other questions faced by Vaani, Ayushmann and Abhishek are as follow:

Q) The philosopher Nichiren, on whose teachings Nichiren Buddhism is based, hailed from which country?

A) Japan.

Q) Which Article of the Indian Constitution allows an Indian citizen freedom of speech and expression?

A) Article 19.

Q) Who was the first chief of RAW, India's external intelligence agency?

A) RN Kao.

On which city's metro rail system would you find stations named Little India, Chinatown, Cashew and Dhoby Ghaut?

A) Singapore.