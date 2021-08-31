Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Virender Sehwag And Sourav Ganguly To Grace Amitabh Bachchan's Show!

The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 are keeping the audiences hooked to the show. They have been keeping the hype going by sharing interesting promos. The new season of the Sony TV show has also been making headlines after visually impaired Himani Bundela became the first contestant to win Rs 1 crore.

Now, this week, legendary cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag will be gracing an episode of Shaandaar Shukravaar. A promo of the former Indian players’ appearance on the game show has been shared on social media by the channel. We get to see Sehwag's epic sense of humour and bang on answers to some of the questions leaving Sourav Ganguly and Amitabh Bachchan laughing.

In the brief sneak-peek, Sehwag opened up about his habit of humming songs whilst playing on the cricket pitch. He gives Big B a live example by crooning 'Chala Jaata Hai Hoon' followed by making a gesture of hitting the ball with a bat. Virender even teased Sourav about his highly-publicised rift with Greg Chappell, who was a former coach of Team India.

On being quizzed what song comes to mind when he misses a catch while the team is fielding, Sehwag referred to the spat between Dada and Chapell and sang, “Apni toh jaise taise kat jayegi” before pointing at Sourav and continuing, “Aapka kya hoga janaab-e-ali.” The Shaandaar Shukravaar special episode of the cricketers will air on 3rd September.

The aforementioned promo was shared by Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: “Kisson aur hassi se jamega shaandaar shukravaar ka rang, aa rahe hain Dada aur Viru #KBC13 ke manch par ek sang. Dekhiye inn dono cricket ke maharatiyo ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke iss pehle Shaandaar Shukravaar special episode mein, 3rd Sept, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.” Check out the promo below: