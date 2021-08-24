Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Visually Challenged Contestant Attempts For Rs 1 Crore Question; Will She Win It?

Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with the 13th season. The first episode of the show was premiered yesterday (August 23). Fans are super happy with Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's return and were all praise for the host Amitabh Bachchan, who was full of energy.

In the first episode, Gyaan Raj, the first contestant won Rs 3.2 lakh. The second contestant, a veterinary officer from Uttarakhand named Neha Bathla will be playing the game today. The makers have been sharing interesting promos of the show, and one of the promos, has grabbed the audience's attention, which is about the contestant Himani Bundela who is visually challenged and she attempts for Rs 1 crore question.

In the promo, Amitabh led Himani to the hot seat. The promo also showed Himani preparing herself to answer Rs 1 crore question.

The makers captioned the promo as, "#KBC13 ke manch par aayi Himani Bundela kya apne gyaan aur hausle ki taakat se bann paayenge iss saal ki pehli crorepati? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye (Can Himani Bundela, who with her knowledge and spirit, become the first crorepati on KBC 13? To know the same, watch Kaun Banega Crorepati) #KaunBanegaCrorepati, Mon-Fri, r#sawaaljobhihojawaabaaphiho @amitabhbachchan #SawaalJoBhiHoJawaabAapHiHo."

In the promo, Big B can be seen offering her a glass of water. The promo is then teased the 15th question which is for Rs 1 crore. Himani is seen thinking deeply, while her voice over is heard as saying, "Yon toh zindagi sabi kaat lete hai yaha, magar zindagi jiyo yese ki misaal ban jaye (Everyone lives their lives, but live your life in such a way that it sets an example for others)."

Are you excited about the upcoming episode? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.