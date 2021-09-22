Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Will Pranshu Tripathi Win 1 Crore On Amitabh Bachchan's Game Show?

The makers of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 have released the latest promo that shows Pranshu Tripathi reach the 15th question for a whopping Rs 1 crore. The promo shows him having a fun banter with the host and superstar Amitabh Bachchan. However, things turn serious when Big B announces that Tripathi has reached the question for Rs 1 crore.

Talking about the same, the promo shows Pranshu Tripathi having a hilarious conversation with Amitabh Bachchan. Tripathi says that he owns a similar suit as the megastar but does not have the pocket handkerchief with it. He furthermore adds that these kinds of suits are mostly worn in weddings that leave the Gulabo Sitabo actor in splits. The actor jokingly adds that he will hand over the suit to him after they finish playing the game.

However, things become serious after Amitabh Bachchan announces that Pranshu Tripathi is now going to answer the question for Rs 1 crore. This also leaves Pranshu under stress and one can also see his mother at the audience seat getting worried for him. Tripathi can also be seen drinking water and saying that this is a huge amount for him. Lastly, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor goes on to ask him what he wishes to do. It will be interesting to see now whether Pranshu Tripathi answers the question correctly and takes home Rs 1 crore or chooses to quit the game. Take a look at the promo.

Pranshu Tripathi is a Math teacher and is preparing for his competitive exams currently. His endearing banter with Amitabh Bachchan will also be a thing to look out for in the episode that will be airing on September 23. The makers shared the promo and captioned the same stating, "Hasi-mazak se bhari baaton ke beech #KBC13 mein ₹1 crore ke sawaal tak pahunch gaye hain Pranshu, kya ₹1 crore jeetne ke liye de paayenge woh 15th question ka sahi jawaab? Janne ke liye dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 23rd Sept ko, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par." Recently Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and cricket legends Sourav Ganguly and Virendra Sehwag also graced the show.